Man arrested in impatient beer purchase shooting at High Point grocery story

Store clerk shot after customer was impatient to pay for beer.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An arrest was made in the shooting of a High Point grocery store clerk.

Mario Antonio Harrison, 52, one of the men police were looking for, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On July 31, High Point police responded to the Apple Tree Grocery on East Green Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found a 30-year-old store clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Harrison and another man were impatient and did not want to wait to pay for beer at the register. The two men tried to give money to another store employee. When the employee refused he was shot.

Harrison was arrested Sunday by the Lexington Police Department and taken to the Guilford County Jail on Tuesday.