Randolph County man arrested for strangling woman, deputies say

Randolph County deputies said 46-year-old Eric Belvins was arrested 3 months after strangling a woman.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man is arrested three months after strangling a woman, the sheriff's office says.

In May 2023, deputies responded to Stonehenge Road in Thomasville in reference to an assault.

When they arrived, the victim reported details of what happened, and evidence was observed.

Eric William Belvins, 46, was identified as the assailant and left before the 911 call was made. Belvins also had an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor assault on a woman.

Deputies searched the area but couldn't find him. Charges were sought against Belvins for felony assault by strangulation.

Belvins was arrested in Davidson County and taken to the detention center on September 3. He was given a bond of $25,000. His first appearance is set for September 18 in Randolph County District Court.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.