Man arrested in Randolph Inn Motel for 'Terrorist Threats'

A North Carolina man is in jail on a $2 million bond, arrested on charges of "Terrorist Threats."

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, their Criminal Apprehension Team found and arrested Israel Jeremiah Godfrey, 47, on November 20th.

Godfrey was wanted in Brunswick County for "Terrorist Threats." Investigators have not shared specifically what the terrorist threats are.

Investigators said they found Godfrey in the Randolph Inn Motel in Asheboro, NC. He was then taken to the Randolph County Detention Center for arraignment, before being taken to Brunswick County.

According to information in the Brunswick County inmate database, Godfrey is currently booked for "Communicating Threats."