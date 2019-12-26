HIGH POINT, N.C. — 19-year-old Deonte Thomas has been arrested in the Christmas eve shooting of 18-year-old John Austin Shoaf according to High Point police.

Police documents reveal Thomas turned himself in on Christmas Day.

High Point Police say they believe Shoaf was shot near the 3700 block of Eskdale Drive.

Shoaf arrived at High Point Regional Hospital in a private car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He was then airlifted to another hospital and later pronounced dead.

Thomas has been charged with murder and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.

