Getaway driver arrested in deadly Star Quik Chek robbery, police say

STAR, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man involved in a gas station robbery and deadly shooting on June 25 in the town of Star, NC.
Investigators said 57-year-old James William Ward drove the getaway car in the Quik Chek robbery and deadly shooting of store clerk Laura Whitman. Police arrested Ward Saturday and charged him with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Investigators are still looking for the person who shot and killed Whitman inside the store.
Ward is in Forsyth County Jail under no bond allowed.
Whitman was new to the job and had just started her shift when a man with a gun walked inside the store. Investigators said based on surveillance video, Whitman opened the cash register for the suspect, who then shot her to death behind the counter.