Getaway driver arrested in deadly Star Quik Chek robbery, police say

Police said James William Ward drove the car involved in the robbery and killing of gas station clerk Laura Whitman. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

STAR, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man involved in a gas station robbery and deadly shooting on June 25 in the town of Star, NC.

Investigators said 57-year-old James William Ward drove the getaway car in the Quik Chek robbery and deadly shooting of store clerk Laura Whitman. Police arrested Ward Saturday and charged him with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators are still looking for the person who shot and killed Whitman inside the store.

Ward is in Forsyth County Jail under no bond allowed.