Man arrested in Wharton Ave. shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

Archie Corey Devon McArthur is facing murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 39-year-old Benjamin Beeson.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested in Surry County Sunday for the murder of a Winston-Salem man, police say.

Winston-Salem police said they charged Archie Corey Devon McArthur in connection to the death of 39-year-old Benjamin Beeson.

It happened on Feb. 16. on the 1500 block of Wharton Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers received a call about a man found dead who police identified as Beeson.

When McArthur was arrested in Surry County Sunday for an outstanding robbery warrant, police linked him to the murder and kidnapping of Beeson.

Winston-Salem police said McArthur is facing the following charges:

Murder

First Degree Kidnapping

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

He was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and placed under no bond.

Detectives are working with the NC Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of Beeson's death.

This marks the 12th homicide for 2023, as compared to 9 homicides during the same time frame in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.