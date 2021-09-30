Winston-Salem man reaches plea deal in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

Anthony Scirica pleads guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Anthony Scirica, charged with taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, reached a plea deal in his case Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a class B misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months jail time and a $5,000 fine.

According to law officials, the other charge against him, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds were dropped.

Additionally, Scirica agreed to the findings that he:

"saw a large crowd in front of him and he decided to push his way to the front to see what was happening"

"he heard what he believed to be window breaking. he also heard an alarm going off inside the Capitol. He decided to enter the Capitol anyway."

"he entered through a Senate wing door at 2:24 p.m."

"Scirica walked through the rotunda at 2:26 p.m. and walked through Statuary Hall at approximately 2:27 p.m. He took photos and videos as he proceeded."

"Scirica saw law enforcement inside but continued to walk around inside the Capitol. He also saw a man push a law enforcement officer while inside the Capitol."

"The defendant knew at the time that he entered the U.S. Capitol building that he did not have permission to enter."

Scirica was initially arrested on June 16 in Winston-Salem.

Investigators said two co-workers identified him in a video shot inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Scirica posted a video from inside the Capitol on his Snapchat.