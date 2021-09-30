Winston-Salem man reaches plea deal in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a September 2021 story on heavy security among capitol riot supporters' rally.
Anthony Scirica, charged with taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, reached a plea deal in his case Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a class B misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months jail time and a $5,000 fine.
According to law officials, the other charge against him, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds were dropped.
Additionally, Scirica agreed to the findings that he:
- "saw a large crowd in front of him and he decided to push his way to the front to see what was happening"
- "he heard what he believed to be window breaking. he also heard an alarm going off inside the Capitol. He decided to enter the Capitol anyway."
- "he entered through a Senate wing door at 2:24 p.m."
- "Scirica walked through the rotunda at 2:26 p.m. and walked through Statuary Hall at approximately 2:27 p.m. He took photos and videos as he proceeded."
- "Scirica saw law enforcement inside but continued to walk around inside the Capitol. He also saw a man push a law enforcement officer while inside the Capitol."
- "The defendant knew at the time that he entered the U.S. Capitol building that he did not have permission to enter."
Scirica was initially arrested on June 16 in Winston-Salem.
Investigators said two co-workers identified him in a video shot inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Scirica posted a video from inside the Capitol on his Snapchat.
According to officials, his sentencing is set for January 20, 2022.