LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing several charges after police say he dragged a woman into a basement and tried to sexually assault her.

Warrants say 41-year-old Robert Whisonant physically restrained the victim and dragged her into the basement of a home on Lake Street Thursday.

Police say there were other men in the home before the incident happened. They left, and that's when police say the suspect took the victim downstairs.

Warrants say the victim told Whisonant to stop. Whisonant then sprayed the victim in the face, according to court documents, and held a knife to her arm saying he would kill her.

The documents go on to say the suspect put a metal dog choker chain around the victim's neck and tightened it down, keeping the victim from getting away.

Warrants say the suspect tried to rape the victim while she was chained to the wall against her will.

The assault was stopped by two other people, allowing the victim to get away and call 911, court documents say.

Neighbors say this incident hits way too close to home.

"It’s very scary especially first Street like this has always been a quiet street no traffic, nothing on the street, so it’s scary," said Selvia White, who lives right next door to where the incident happened.

She's lived on the street for over a decade and says they've never seen any issues like this.

She said she only had one interaction with Whisonant when he moved into the home.

"We didn’t really know him because like I said he hadn’t been here long," she said.

Police say the victim had minor injuries including abrasions and soreness to her neck from the dog choker.

Whisonant is facing several charges including first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree forcible rape, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, false imprisonment, and sexual battery.

He was arrested and was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center under $250,000 secured bond.

Police say this was not a random act. They believe the victim and the suspect were acquainted.

The victim was staying with the suspect's roommate, according to police.

Police say the basement of the home has outside access.

