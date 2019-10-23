RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested on drug-related charges in Randleman Tuesday.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General on 9494 US HWY 220 Bus N.

Deputies searched Allen Turner and found drug paraphernalia, heroin, and Alprazolam.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged with Felony Possession of Heroin, Misdemeanor Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

RELATED: North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Serious Injured By Person Allegedly Driving Drunk

RELATED: Teen donates more than 600 Barbies with prosthetics like hers to hospital

RELATED: New Greensboro Publix Location Will Open In A Few Weeks