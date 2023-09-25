Man arrested one month after NC A&T shooting

Stay with WFMY News 2 as we learn more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was charged a month after the shooting on the NC A&T campus, Greensboro police confirm.

Greensboro police told WFMY News 2 that the NC A&T Police Department charged a suspect related to the NC A&T shooting.

“Joshua Nikolaus Fuentes, 20, of Greensboro, was arrested Sept. 18th on charges of discharging a weapon on educational property and possession of a weapon on school property. He has been released from custody on a $50,000 secured bond. Fuentes is not a North Carolina A&T student and has no University affiliation. I understand he has a court date set for Oct. 17.”

Stay with WFMY News 2 as we learn more.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.