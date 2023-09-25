x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested one month after NC A&T shooting

Stay with WFMY News 2 as we learn more.
Credit: WFMY

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was charged a month after the shooting on the NC A&T campus, Greensboro police confirm.

Greensboro police told WFMY News 2 that the NC A&T Police Department charged a suspect related to the NC A&T shooting.

“Joshua Nikolaus Fuentes, 20, of Greensboro, was arrested Sept. 18th on charges of discharging a weapon on educational property and possession of a weapon on school property. He has been released from custody on a $50,000 secured bond.  Fuentes is not a North Carolina A&T student and has no University affiliation. I understand he has a court date set for Oct. 17.”

Stay with WFMY News 2 as we learn more.

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account. 

More Videos

In Other News

Scammers impersonate Triad law enforcement to steal your money

Before You Leave, Check This Out