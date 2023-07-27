The incident happened on Saturday when the police air unit was doing a security check in the area of Pleasant Hill Road and Satellite Boulevard, authorities said.

DULUTH, Ga. — A man is now behind bars in Gwinnett County after allegedly pointing a green laser at a police helicopter, the department said in a press release.

The incident happened on Saturday when the police air unit was doing a security check in the area of Pleasant Hill Road and Satellite Boulevard, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Police added that the helicopter's crew was able to track down the location where the laser came from and told officers to contact the two people who were there.

The 36-year-old was arrested and taken to jail for pointing a laser at an aircraft.

Authorities said the case will be sent to the Federal Aviation Association and the FBI Atlanta Office for a "follow-up."

In their release, police warned residents that pointing a laser is illegal and "extremely dangerous" and can disrupt a pilot's ability to see.

They added that the laser could harm pilots, the aircraft and residents.

