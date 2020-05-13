DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested a man they say left threatening messages at the Darlington Raceway.

Investigators allege Michael Donavan Avin, 46, of Darlington, called Darlington Raceway on April 27, 2020, and left a message on an answering machine describing the possible explosive device and the results it may create to further his cause.

Avin also indicated in a letter written to another location in Darlington County that he had access to 125 tons of bomb making materials.

Avin is charged with possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction for act of terrorism, not resulting in death. He is currently in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County awaiting a bond hearing.

Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the first 2020 NASCAR Cup race on Sunday, May 17, and a second Xfinity Series race later in the month.

This case remains under investigation.