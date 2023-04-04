North Carolina A&T students concerned after man arrested with guns and ammo on campus

Students want to know why the university didn’t alert them about a possible threat on campus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University students have lots of questions after Greensboro police said they arrested a man with two dozen weapons on their campus.

Police also said Brandon Bentley also had more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and chased campus security guards.

It happened more than a week ago, but students and parents just finding out about it now.

Shelby Samuels is a junior at the university. She was angry she wasn't notified.

"Nothing was talked about no alerts were sent we have an alert system for these reasons," Samuels said.

"It's like for real. Y'all didn't want to say anything to us it's like we live here we stay here," Freshman Demiara Cockerham said. "My parents live an hour and some change away."

Cockerham said she had her friend walk her to class because she was still feeling uneasy.

"It's sad we have to sit at night and think oh we're going to barricade our door with our beds so we're prepared if something happens," Cockerham said. "We should not have to think that,"

Court documents said Bentley was afraid and had the weapons as protection from a cult he felt was after him.

Documents also reveal he was in a dangerous mental state.

"We're an HBCU campus hate crimes are a thing so to think he was so close to his goal of coming on this campus and doing what he wanted to do and us not know a thing about it," Samuels said.

The university did not send a campus alert during or after the ordeal.

"I get it yall didn't want to make a fuss or commotion," Cockerham said. "But y'all waited almost a whole 2 weeks until the news broke."

The university sent us this statement Monday saying 'Because of the quick and decisive action of law enforcement, a campus alert was not issued, as the suspect no longer constituted an ongoing threat to campus safety.'

"I'm trying to process the emotions from that and move on with my day and hopefully A&T does something different next time," Samuels said.

the university said Bentley is not associated with A&T in any way.