Two elderly men attacked by the same man at Walmart in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man kicked and punched two elderly men after helping one of them at a Walmart in Winston-Salem, police said.

Winston-Salem officers said the man was helping an elderly man put his wheelchair in the car before trying to pull him out of his vehicle to hit him. Police said the man dragged the first victim out of the car before hitting him on the head and in the face. After the elderly man was on the ground, the man kicked him in the head but didn't steal the car.

Police said the man tried a second time to attack another man in the same parking lot on the same night. The man walked up to another elderly man going to his car in the parking lot. Officers said the man began kicking and punching the second victim before stealing his car.

Officers are looking for a 2000 silver Toyota Echo with a license plate tag number ECP-7369.