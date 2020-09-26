Man grazed by bullet after attempting to attack deputies with machete in Alamance county

The deputies are now on administrative leave following an investigation of the incident by the State Bureau of Investigation.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man who tried to attack deputies with a machete was grazed by a bullet wound fired from deputies Friday night.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, they received a report of a wanted vehicle involved in a hit and run in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Deputies learned the vehicle had been previously fired upon by a UNC Police Officer and they were advised by communications that the suspect was armed and dangerous.

Alamance County deputies found the suspect vehicle in the 400 block of E. Harden St. in Graham and attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop and attempted to flee, deputies said. During the pursuit, the driver also rammed a deputy’s patrol car.

A short while later, the vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Graham Hopedale Rd. and River St.

As deputies approached the vehicle, they said the driver lunged through the driver side window swinging a machete leading to two deputies firing at the suspect.

The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and found to have a grazed wound on his lower left leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Following protocol, the deputies are now on administrative leave following an investigation of the incident by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Benjamin Michael Morley, 39, was charged with 3 counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a Government Official and Felony Flee/Elude Arrest.