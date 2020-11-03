RUFFIN, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies are currently involved in negotiations with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home.

The incident is happening on Deodara Lane in Ruffin, N.C.

Officials say the man pointed a firearm at deputies as they approached the house to serve several outstanding arrest warrants.

That's when a standoff began.

The Sheriff's Office has established a perimeter of containment around the home on Deodard Lane.

Access to that area is being restricted right now for safety reasons.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. WFMY has a crew on the way to the scene. Stick with us for the latest update.

