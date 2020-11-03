RUFFIN, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies are currently involved in negotiations with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home.
The incident is happening on Deodara Lane in Ruffin, N.C.
Officials say the man pointed a firearm at deputies as they approached the house to serve several outstanding arrest warrants.
That's when a standoff began.
The Sheriff's Office has established a perimeter of containment around the home on Deodard Lane.
Access to that area is being restricted right now for safety reasons.
This investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story. WFMY has a crew on the way to the scene. Stick with us for the latest update.
OTHER CRIME STORIES:
RELATED: Southern Alamance student tried to sexually assault middle-schoolers; teacher did nothing to stop it, investigators say
RELATED: Winston-Salem juvenile dies after apartment shooting, police say
RELATED: High Point parents, grandparents tried to kill child, police say
Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775
►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775