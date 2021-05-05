Man barricaded in Winston-Salem home sets fire, exchanges gunfire with police

Police are trying to get a man to come out of a home on Lockland Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are working to get a barricaded man to come out of a home Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call around 1 p.m. at a home on Lockland Avenue. Officials said a man inside the home pointed a gun at officers. Police said they did exchange gunfire between both the suspect and police. It's unclear if anyone else is inside the home.

There's a large police presence around the home with roads blocked in the area.

Winston-Salem police said the man also set a fire inside the house. There's a lot of smoke in the area and the Winston-Salem Fire Department is on scene.

WFMY News 2's Marissa Tansino was in Winston-Salem working on a separate story when Lt. Dorn informed her police were busy with a barricade situation. She's at the scene learning more.