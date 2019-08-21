RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man said he was beaten by three men wearing masks after returning home from church.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was able to pull off one of the masks and identify, Michael Scott Fagg as one of the attackers. The victim told investigators Fagg recently worked for him but said he was fired about a week ago. The men stole money and a handgun from the victim's home.

Investigators said the man had several injuries to his face and arms. Warrants for arrest has been issued for Michael Scott Fagg for Common Law Robbery and Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury. Investigators have not identified the other two men wanted in connection with the attack at this time.

If you have any information call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336-672-CRIME or 7463).

