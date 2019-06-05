Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a Raleigh man was beaten and left for dead in Granville County.

Investigators say the victim, Shawn Noble, went to meet a woman at her home in Mebane last week. When he got there, two men allegedly beat him with a baseball bat and a tire iron, robbed him, tied him up, and drove him to Granville County where they tossed him over a bridge near Oxford, N.C.

Granville County deputies found Noble last Thursday after he'd managed to crawl to the road. He was taken to Duke Hospital where he was treated for multiple injuries.

Deputies say Samuel Micah Murrell, David Steele Richardson, and Brittney Lynne Darnell face several charges including first degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Murrell and Richardson have additional charges pending in Granville County.

Darnell and Murrell each have a bond of $1,000,000. Richardson's bond is unknown at this time.

RELATED: More Than $20,000, Six Illegal Slot Machines Seized From Forsyth County Convenience Store

RELATED: Traffic Stops Lead to Kidnapping, Person Possibly Forced Into Prostitution Investigation in Alamance Co.

RELATED: Neighbor Catches Burglary Suspect on Cell Phone Video, Helps Randolph County Deputies Identify Her

RELATED: One Woman Killed, Another Woman Taken To Hospital In Greensboro Double Stabbing: Police