Greensboro car break-in suspect shoots himself during arrest, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to a car break-in on Westhaven Drive early Wednesday morning.

Police arrived to the scene and found Ryan Robert Aughenbaugh, 29, trying to break inside of a car.

While struggling to make an arrest, Aughenbaugh shot himself with his own gun was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition, according to police.

Police said one officer went to the hospital for a minor injury.

Aughenbaugh was charged with three counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

The Greensboro Police Department's Professional Standards Division and Criminal Investigation Division are conducting internal and criminal investigations to determine the sequence of events and whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed.