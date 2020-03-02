CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a burglary and indecent liberties case in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives with CMPD's Crimes Against Children Unit are conducting an investigation.

It happened on February 2 in the 2000 block of Canterwood Drive. Police said an unknown man broke into a home, and touched a teenage girl without her permission.

The girl physically resisted the suspect, causing him to run from the home, according to CMPD.

CMPD attempted to locate the suspect but did not find him.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a mustache wearing a black hat, black jacket and gold necklace.

This incident is similar to two previous cases reported in the same apartment complex in 2019, according to CMPD.

In each of the previously reported cases, an unknown suspect broke into an apartment and "improperly touched a female," according to CMPD.

It's possible, but not confirmed, that these cases could be related.

RELATED: 2 women sexually assaulted at same Charlotte apartment complex, police say

The victims in the previous cases were 16 and 39 years old.

The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on these incidents to contact 911 or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: