SNOW CAMP, N.C. — A Raleigh man accused of breaking into a home in Snow Camp was stopped in his tracks - literally.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says Raevon Smith broke into a home on Vernon Lane, and then his getaway car got stuck in the victim's driveway.

Deputies were called to the home around 4 p.m. on Monday where they met Smith, another man, and a tow truck driver.

Investigators later learned Smith had broken into the victim's home and tried to steal multiple guns.

Deputies arrested Smith on the scene and charged him with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny. He was transported to the Alamance County Jail where he was served with two additional processes out of Wake and Durham counties.

