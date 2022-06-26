Man pulls out a knife forcing a woman out of her car on N. Church St. in Winston-Salem

Officers are looking for the person responsible for stealing a blue Rio Geo 5 VA license plate number VRG1265.

A man stole a woman's car on North Church Street in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to police reports.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 3:11 p.m. about a carjacking. When officers arrived the victim, Taresa Campbell, said she walked up to her car and got in. As she was closing the door, a man approached her with a knife, blocking her from shutting it.

That's when he made her get out of the car. Campbell did as she was told and he drove off in her 2010 blue Rio Geo 5, Virginia license plate VRG1265.

Campbell was not harmed during the carjacking.

This investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking for the man responsible for stealing Campbell's car. Anyone with any information regarding this car theft is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

