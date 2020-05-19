The thief made off with three different Gibson guitars, one other guitar and a number of other items from the Jubilee Music Store.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Police are working to track down a man who stole four guitars valued at approximately $10,000 from a music store in Kill Devil Hills.

Someone called police on May 18 at 7 a.m. to notify them about a broken window at the Jubilee Music Store. When officers arrived at the store, they noticed it had been broken into.

They followed up with store owners and learned that four guitars had been stolen:

A Gibson Les Paul Double valued at $6,999

A Gibson Les Paul 120th anniversary valued at $1,400

A Gibson SG (copy) with lightning bolts on the front, valued at $999

A fourth guitar was stolen but confirmation of the make and model is pending. An amplifier and guitar straps were also stolen

Other items were stolen as well.

The thief was caught on camera in the early morning hours of May 18. He's described as a slender white male, standing at 5'8" and wearing a black helmet with gray stripes. On the back of the helmet was an image of a gray and black sword. He was also driving a moped at the time of the theft.

He was also wearing a gray and black sweatshirt, blue pants and dark-colored tennis shoes. He also sported a white backpack with an orange stripe across the pack.