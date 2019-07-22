GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating a report of a man trying to record under the bathroom stalls at Gastonia's Warlick Family YMCA last week.

According to an incident report, a 29-year-old man called police about the incident, which, he said, happened between 5:10 p.m. and 5:23 p.m. last Thursday.

The report noted officers were notified of the incident two days later. No arrests have been made.

NBC Charlotte reached out to both Gastonia Police and the YMCA for information on the case and awaited a response.

