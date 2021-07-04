Man charged after deadly Lexington crash involving motorcycle and SUV

Officers identified the driver of the SUV as Tony Lewis Smyre, 40. He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with an SUV Wednesday morning in Lexington.

According to police, the incident happened on West Fifth Avenue at US Hwy 29/70. The driver of the motorcycle, Kyle Franklin Blackwell,30, died at the scene.

Officers identified the driver of the involved SUV as Tony Lewis Smyre, 40. He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.

Smyre is currently being held at the Davidson County Jail, and his bond is set for $1,000. His court date is set for May 12, at Lexington Admin Court.