Man charged after racially motivated attack in Forsyth County, deputies say

The victims were driving a car with Black Lives Matter and "Prosecute the cops who killed Breona Taylor" signs in the rear window, investigators said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged 55-year-old Rod Steven Sturdy with simple assault and assault on a female after he tailgated a 19-year-old driver and a juvenile passenger on Dec. 3, investigators said.

The victims told deputies that Sturdy followed them to a parking lot of a dentist's office where he approached their car, assaulted them, and then used racially biased comments after the assault. Emergency crews were called to the parking lot to treat the child for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff F. Kimbrough, Jr. issued the following statement Wednesday:

I want to take a moment and address the incident that occurred on December 3, 2020, in our county. First, let me say, that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has zero-tolerance for any type of behavior that harms or endangers anyone.

We all have the right to freedom of expression. Whether you agree or disagree is of no importance. The right to freedom of expression still and will exist, and we at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will charge anyone who assaults, harms, or attempts to violate those rights.

We have approximately 400,000 persons who live in this county with many thoughts and views, but we are still one county and must have respect for one another.

Again, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will have zero-tolerance for those who engage in this type of behavior.