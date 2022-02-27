Man charged after sexually assaulting teen in Harris Teeter parking lot, police say

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is in custody after police said he sexually assaulted a teen in an east Charlotte parking lot, police said.

Officers responded to a sexual assault call at Novant Mint Hill around 7 p.m. Thursday evening. The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted in the Harris Teeter parking lot on Wylalong Drive in the Mintworth Commons area.

Police later identified 39-year-old Lorenzo Estaban as a suspect in the case. Esteban was taken into custody and charged with second-degree sex offense and attempted second-degree sex offense, according to police.

