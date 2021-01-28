Man charged after soliciting a child for sex over Facebook Messenger: Deputies

Investigators said in October, Grady Louis Shipman used Facebook Messenger to contact a juvenile for sex in exchange for money.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is charged with soliciting a child for sex after sending her a Facebook message, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Grady Louis Shipman of Lexington was arrested Wednesday after the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for a house on Reynolds Road in Lexington.

Investigators said in October, Shipman used Facebook Messenger to contact the juvenile for sex in exchange for money.

Shipman is charged with three counts of solicitation of a child less than 16 years of age by a computer or electronic media device for the purpose of committing an unlawful sex crime.