crime

Man charged after two people shot in mobile home park: Police

Investigators with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Quanell Peterson is charged with shooting two people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man charged in connection with a mobile home park shooting.

Investigators with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Quanell Peterson is charged with shooting two people. Deputies said the shooting occurred Thursday just before 4:15 a.m. in the area of Oakwood Mobile Home Park on U.S. 29 North in Greensboro.

Peterson was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Investigators said both victims were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

