Man charged with first-degree kidnapping after stealing car from gas station

Officials say a 3-year-old child was inside at the time the car was stolen

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in police custody after stealing a car with a toddler inside.

Winston-Salem police say officers were called to the Sheetz at 1551 Glenn Center Drive on Saturday for a reported kidnapping.

Officers spoke with the child's mother who said she left the car running with her child inside when she went inside the store to buy something. When she returned, her 2004 Toyota Highlander was gone.

45 minutes after the initial report, Thomasville police received a call about a child abandoned in a car seat in the 200 block of Winston Street. Officers responded and confirmed the child was the same toddler reported missing.

The mother was reunited with her child, and Davidson County EMS evaluated the toddler to ensure it was in good health.

Just after 11 p.m., a Randolph County deputy saw the stolen car in the area of Highway 62 near Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity.

Raymond Oneal was taken into custody after resisting arrest and assaulting the deputy.

The Randolph County Sherriff's office charged Oneal with several charged. Winston-Salem police also obtained charges against Oneal for this incident, including first-degree kidnapping and larceny of motor vehicle.