Man charged for robbing Great Stops at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have charged a man for robbing the Great Stops on West Market Street Thursday.
Officers said 26-year-old Temarest Spencer is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and was placed on a $50,000 bond.
He was described wearing a black hat, black face mask, and gray gloves with a gun.
Spencer ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
This investigation is ongoing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.