Man charged for robbing Great Stops at gunpoint in Greensboro

He was described wearing a black hat, black face mask, and gray gloves with a gun.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have charged a man for robbing the Great Stops on West Market Street Thursday.

Officers said 26-year-old Temarest Spencer is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and was placed on a $50,000 bond.

Spencer ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

