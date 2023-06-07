Randolph County man arrested for sexual involvement with child under 13, deputies say

Deputies said they received the report on May 31 and he was arrested on June 6.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is arrested for sexually engaging with a child in Randolph County.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office got a report of sexual acts upon minors on May 31.

Following an investigation of the allegations, detectives sought charges against Aaron Thomas Garner, 22, for three counts of felony first degree statutory sex offense with a child under 13 years of age.

Deputies arrested Garner Tuesday and was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center, where he was served warrants.

Garner was given a $500,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

