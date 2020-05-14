BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police arrested a man charged in a deadly shooting.

Burlington Police said on Wednesday they discovered the body of Thomas Junior Fortner, Jr., 39, on Kivett Street. Police said he was shot in the chest.

Police arrested Tony Lewis Sutton, 23, of Burlington. He’s charged with First Degree Murder and is being held in the Alamance County Jail.

