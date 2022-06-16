Man charged nearly a year after a shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police charged a man accused in a shooting from 2021.
It happened on Camden Avenue on July 20, 2021. Police said they found a man who'd been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he survived his injuries. During the investigation, officers identified a suspect but said there wasn't enough probable cause to make an arrest at the time.
Nearly a year later, a suspect has been charged. Police said 28-year-old Nigel D. Pegues was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Pegues was already being held in Guilford County jail on a murder charge stemming from May 28, 2022.
For his new charge, he was given a $2 million bond. He remains in the Guilford County jail.