Man charged nearly a year after a shooting in High Point

Police said they developed enough information to charge Nigel Pegues. He was already in jail on a separate murder charge.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police charged a man accused in a shooting from 2021.

It happened on Camden Avenue on July 20, 2021. Police said they found a man who'd been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he survived his injuries. During the investigation, officers identified a suspect but said there wasn't enough probable cause to make an arrest at the time.

Nearly a year later, a suspect has been charged. Police said 28-year-old Nigel D. Pegues was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Pegues was already being held in Guilford County jail on a murder charge stemming from May 28, 2022.