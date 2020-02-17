REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police have arrested a man they say is connected to a deadly overdose.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Reidsville Police Department charged 34-year-old Patrick Rickel Millner with Death by Distribution.

Reidsville Police Department

The department says 25-year-old Samuel Purgason died of an overdose on Jan. 2.

Police say Millner, who's from Greensboro, was selling heroin.

Millner is in the Rockingham County Jail with a bond of $250,000.

