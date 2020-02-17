REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police have arrested a man they say is connected to a deadly overdose.
The Special Investigations Unit of the Reidsville Police Department charged 34-year-old Patrick Rickel Millner with Death by Distribution.
The department says 25-year-old Samuel Purgason died of an overdose on Jan. 2.
Police say Millner, who's from Greensboro, was selling heroin.
Millner is in the Rockingham County Jail with a bond of $250,000.
OTHER STORIES
Some Guilford County parents finding issues with school bus tracking app
Four 2 Five: Moms fix up Guilford County Schools even though their kids aren't there
Snakes in a store? It happened at an Asheboro Walmart
11 people are displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Burlington
Viral Facebook posts celebrating Winston-Salem police officers' good deeds are false, police say
Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775
►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775