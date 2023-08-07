Man charged in connection to homicide in Greensboro, police say

Police Thomas Gillie was previously charged with killing his mother's boyfriend, an innocent bystander, as well as shooting his mother in Kernersville.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man previously charged with killing his mother's boyfriend, an innocent bystander, and, shooting his mother in Kernersville, is being charged in connection to a murder in Greensboro, according to police.

Police said 22-year-old Thomas Gillie was charged with the homicide of his father, Douglas Gillie in July.

On June 29th, Greensboro police said 62-year-old Douglas Lane Gillie Jr. was found dead inside a home on Bayberry Lane around 1:20 a.m.

On that same day, Kernersville police said they received a call about a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Stafford Country Lane. When they arrived, they were caught in a shootout with Gille before they found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Kernersville police said the two men died from their injuries, and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Later on, Kernersville police identified the woman as Thomas Gillie's mother.

The Kernersville Police Department has since charged Thomas Gillie with the following:

Two counts of general murder

Two counts of attempted murder

Then on July 21, Greensboro police said detectives went to the Forsyth County jail to conduct an interview with Gillie before a warrant for arrest for first-degree murder was applied for, and granted, by the Magistrate’s Office.

