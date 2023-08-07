Man charged in connection to homicide in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man previously charged with killing his mother's boyfriend, an innocent bystander, and, shooting his mother in Kernersville, is being charged in connection to a murder in Greensboro, according to police.
Police said 22-year-old Thomas Gillie was charged with the homicide of his father, Douglas Gillie in July.
On June 29th, Greensboro police said 62-year-old Douglas Lane Gillie Jr. was found dead inside a home on Bayberry Lane around 1:20 a.m.
On that same day, Kernersville police said they received a call about a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Stafford Country Lane. When they arrived, they were caught in a shootout with Gille before they found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Kernersville police said the two men died from their injuries, and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Later on, Kernersville police identified the woman as Thomas Gillie's mother.
The Kernersville Police Department has since charged Thomas Gillie with the following:
- Two counts of general murder
- Two counts of attempted murder
Then on July 21, Greensboro police said detectives went to the Forsyth County jail to conduct an interview with Gillie before a warrant for arrest for first-degree murder was applied for, and granted, by the Magistrate’s Office.
