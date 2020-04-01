ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect who was out on bond following his involvement in a 2018 murder was arrested Saturday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Cory Harrington jumped and ran from a vehicle that was reported stolen after being pulled over on Stokes Ferry Road by deputies.

Harrington was also wanted for a November 22, 2019 robbery, where a vehicle was stolen and later recovered from High Rock Lake.

Deputies say Harrington was added to the Sheriff’s Most Wanted list in December 2019.

He was currently out of jail on bond for his involvement in a 2018 murder on Dulin Avenue where deputies say Harrington was using the victim’s credit card after the murder.

Deputies were able to catch Harrington in the woods nearby after ran and he was taken into custody. Harrington complained of a neck injury from running into a tree in the woods and was taken to Novant Rowan Hospital where he was treated and transported to jail.

He is currently being held under a $25,000 secured bond.

A passenger inside the vehicle, 28-year-old Daniel Yates, was also arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Caring a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and is currently in jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Daniel Yates

ROWAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Deputies say additional charges are being obtained by Deputy Honeycutt for Cory Harrington for the Possession of the Stolen Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

