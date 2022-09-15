Man charged in shooting death of Winston-Salem man after an argument in a parking lot

Winston-Salem police arrested 21-year-old Rayshun Antonio Crowder in connection to a murder at Garden Court Apartments.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was charged with the shooting death of a 22-year-old at a Winston-Salem apartment complex that happened earlier this year, according to a police report.

A warrant was obtained for Crowder's arrest on Sept. 8. for possession of a firearm by felon. He was found Thursday around 3:30 p.m. When he tried to run, the Winston-Salem Police Department SWAT team went after him and seized his weapon.

Crowder is accused of shooting Shaunte Jermaine Rhyne Jr. after getting into an argument with him. Rhyne was taken to the hospital before officers got to the scene where he later died.

Crowder was transported to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center where he was charged with the outstanding warrant for Possession of a Firearm by Felon as well as Murder in connection to this homicide investigation.

