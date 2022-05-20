Man charged in deadly Danville shooting taken into custody in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 24-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man at a Danville apartment complex is in custody, according to police.
The shooting happened after 9 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Richmond Boulevard in Danville, VA. Andrew Jovanni Menjivar is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Brandon Alexander Gore.
Police said they found Gore suffering from a gunshot wound in the breezeway of the “K” building of the complex.
Danville police said Winston-Salem police took Menjivar in custody. He will now face extradition back to Danville to face trial.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000.