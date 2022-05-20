Man charged in deadly Danville shooting taken into custody in Winston-Salem

The shooting happened after 9 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Richmond Boulevard in Danville, VA.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 24-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man at a Danville apartment complex is in custody, according to police.

The shooting happened after 9 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Richmond Boulevard in Danville, VA. Andrew Jovanni Menjivar is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Brandon Alexander Gore.

Police said they found Gore suffering from a gunshot wound in the breezeway of the “K” building of the complex.

Danville police said Winston-Salem police took Menjivar in custody. He will now face extradition back to Danville to face trial.