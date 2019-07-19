GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: Police say Justin Franklin Marshall Covington, 28, of McLeansville turned himself in to police on Saturday. Covington is charged with Felony Hit and Run and is being held under a $100,000 bond.

Previous: Police say driver hit and killed motorcyclist, Joseph Danny Brown, 43, of Julian.

RELATED: Greensboro Police: 43 Year Old Motorcyclist Dead, Driver Ran Red Light and Sped Off

Investigators said he was killed Thursday morning around 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of South English Street and McConnell Road.

Police said the suspect didn't stop at a red light and killed Brown.

If you have any information contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

