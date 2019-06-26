GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man accused of hitting and killing a woman in a car accident in May is now facing additional charges.

On Wednesday, Terrence Manning, 30, was charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Felony Death by Vehicle and Driving While Impaired.

Police said on May 22, Manning was driving west on Lees Chapel Road when his SUV went left of center and ran off the roadway. As a result, he hit a utility pole, and woman before coming to a stop. The woman, Varonda Manley, 38, died as a result of her injuries from being hit by the SUV.

Manning is now currently being held at the Guilford County Jail under a $1 million bond.

