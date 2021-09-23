Man charged in Eden triple shooting that left 2 dead

Darius Brooks targeted the three people from the edge of the woods as they sat on a porch, deputies said.

EDEN, N.C. — A man is charged in connection with a triple shooting that killed two people and injured another person in Rockingham County.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said Darius Tremayne Brooks is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to deputies, Brooks was already being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a number of other charges. The new charges are in connection to a double homicide and shooting that happened in June.

Deputies were called to Dan River Church Road before 10 p.m. on June 27 where three people were found shot on the porch of a home. Alex Grubbs, 29, and Jordan Gwynn, 27, died. A woman was also shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said Brooks, 31, targeted the three and started shooting from the woods near the home where the victims were on the porch.