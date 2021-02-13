Man charged in Greensboro murder case

Noland Lloyd Coles III, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested a man charged with first-degree murder.

The Greensboro Police Department said Noland Lloyd Coles III, 32 of Greensboro, is charged with murdering Sanka Delayne Perry, 43 of Greensboro.

Police said Perry was killed just after midnight on Feb. 4 in the area of Avalon Road in Greensboro.

Coles is charged with first-degree murder, possession of firearm by felon, felony breaking and entering, and first-degree kidnapping.