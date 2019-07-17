HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested a man charged with First Degree Murder.

Police arrested Bryce Stanback, 25, of High Point Wednesday morning with the help of the United States Marshalls Fugitive Task Force.

Police said Stanback is charged in the murder of Cameron Owens, 23 who was shot to death in May. Investigators said Ownes body was found in a car on Druid Street in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

RELATED: One Dead in Shooting at High Point Apartment Complex Parking Lot: Police

Investigators said Stanback is also a chronic violent offender. He’s in the Guilford County Jail under no bond.