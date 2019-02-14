WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — A man has been charged in connection to the murder of a Winston-Salem mother whose body was found in a dumpster.

RELATED: 'Whoever Did This is a Monster,' Says Mom Of Woman Whose Body Was Found In Dumpster

Deputies obtained a Warrant for Arrest for Mario Kinard Bennett for the murder of 30-year-old, Shantika Lashae Dunlap, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

In December, the mother of four was reported missing but her body was later found in a dumpster on County Club Road in Winston-Salem.

RELATED: 'She Didn't Deserve This,' Candlelight Vigil For Mother Of Four, Found In Dumpster

Bennett is already currently in custody at the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond.

He has a court date of March 7, 2019.

Timeline Of Crime

December 15, 2018

Dunlap's body was found on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.

A Warrant for Arrest was obtained for Mario Kinard Bennett for Felonious Larceny of Chose in Action.

December 16, 2018

Just a day later, on December 16, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Community Corrections obtained an additional warrant for Bennett's arrest. Charging Bennett with Interference with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

December 28, 2018

Bennett was found and arrested in Tampa, Flordia by authorities in that jurisdiction.

He was then taken back to North Carolina where he has been held in Forsyth County Detention Center ever since.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users