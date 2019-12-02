WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a 1990 cold case rape investigation.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said detectives obtained warrants charging Horace Stokes, Jr. in connection to the rape after DNA analysis.

Police said after midnight on January 9, 1990, Stokes broke into a home on Lincoln Avenue and raped a mother who was at home with her three young children.

Investigators said the mother was awakened by Stokes who had his face hidden while standing over her bed with a knife.

The investigation was originally deemed “Inactive” and closed on May 10, 1990, after no leads were developed in the case.

Evidence was still gathered, held and preserved in the Evidence Management Section of the police department.

In 2017, the department was invited to participate in a program in which certain Sexual Assault Kits could be submitted for analysis at a private laboratory. It was submitted in December of that year for analysis.

In August of 2018, DNA results came back that led investigators to a suspect and the criminal investigation was reopened.

Investigators said Stokes has been charged with First Degree Burglary and First Degree Rape.

Police say they participated in a federal and state-funded grant program to retest sexual assault kits. The department submitted several test kits to a partner private lab for analysis. 283 cases have been reviewed and sent for testing, the oldest of which was from 1988.

This case is so far the only one under review which has resulted in an arrest.

At the time he was served warrants, Stokes was already in jail being held on unrelated charges. Stokes has received a secured bond of $1,000,000 and a court date of February 28, 2019.

Police are still asking if you have any information regarding the 1990 sexual assault investigation to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.