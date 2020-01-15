TRINITY, N.C. — A man was charged with multiple felonies after he was found sleeping in a car on Saturday.

A deputy with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office saw the man sleeping on Finch Farm Road when he decided to check and see if he needed help.

After checking on the man, the deputy determined the car was stolen and had it towed.

Deputies say after searching the car they found 15 counterfeit $100 bills.

The sheriff’s office said Justin Jarrell Grant was arrested and transported to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged with felony possession of a stolen car, and felony possession of more than five counterfeit instruments.

Grant was also served with outstanding warrants from Randolph County for arrest for felony obtaining property by false pretense, forgery of an instrument, a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and more.

He was given two bonds each for $25,000. His first court appearance is set for Jan. 13, in Randolph County District Court.

