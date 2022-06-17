Man charged murder after strangle, assault in Alamance County

Deputies say witnesses reported that Robert Daniel Terry came inside a home on Rumley Road asking for Michael Thomas Hickox before hitting and strangling him.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies said a man strangled another man to death at a home in southern Alamance County Thursday night.

Robert Daniel Terry, 43, is charged with felony first-degree murder.

Alamance County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Rumley Road in Graham shortly after 11 p.m.

The first deputy started CPR on the victim, Michael Thomas Hickox, until medics arrived. Hickox was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that Terry came inside the home asking for Hickox before hitting and strangling him, according to a release. It wasn't known if any witnesses tried to stop the assault.

Deputies learned the two men got into a fight at the Community Shell convenience store on Highway 87 South earlier, but what prompted the fight is still under investigation.

Officials didn't say the relationship between the two men or how long they've known each other.

Terry was given no bond. He's being held in the Alamance County jail.