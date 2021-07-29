Man charged first-degree murder in McLeansville shooting

Guilford County Sheriff's Office says Frederick Cornelius shot and killed Kelly Cox.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a McLeansville man.

Guilford County deputies arrested Frederick Cornelius.

On July 28 at about 7:00 pm., deputies responded to a shooting on Anderson Valley Road in McLeansville, east of Greensboro.

When deputies arrived, they found Kelly Cox suffering from a gunshot wound. Cox died by the time EMS arrived.