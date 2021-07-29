Man charged first-degree murder in McLeansville shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a McLeansville man.
Guilford County deputies arrested Frederick Cornelius.
On July 28 at about 7:00 pm., deputies responded to a shooting on Anderson Valley Road in McLeansville, east of Greensboro.
When deputies arrived, they found Kelly Cox suffering from a gunshot wound. Cox died by the time EMS arrived.
Cornelius is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Greensboro Detention Center with no bond.
